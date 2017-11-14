Space Air – The UK’s Independent Distributor for LG HVAC Systems

Space Air with 37 years experience in HVAC industry are UK Nationwide distributors of the full range LG HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) equipment covering One to One Splits, Multi Splits, Multi V™ VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow), Therma V™ air to water medium/high temperature heat pumps, extensive local, remote and central control systems and Spare Parts.

The Air Conditioning capacity range extends for 1 kW one to one to 269 kW systems with the largest variety of indoor units from Cassettes (1, 2 & 4 way air distribution), Ceiling, Floor, Wall and Low/Medium/High static ducted type.

The Heat Recovery Ventilation- HRV offers flexible and high efficiency ventilation.

The unique Therma V™ Medium (55ºc) and High (80ºc) temperature domestic/commercial heating & domestic hot water and water based systems, which is ranked amongst the leading technology in the world.

All LG-HVAC products are Eurovent Certified and to ISO9001-14001, Quality and Environmental Standards with extensive HQ facilities in Weybridge covering show rooms, training centres and CPD facilities.

Space Air offers Nationwide coverage including design, selection, logistics, spare parts, remote and on site technical support.

Contact us on tel: 01483 478 715 or by email: info@spaceairltd.co.uk or visit our website www.spaceairltd.co.uk for extensive information.