Sparkling Silverware for New-Look Jack Ratt at International Cider Challenge

Devon-based Lyme Bay Winery’s newly rebranded Jack Ratt Sparkling Cider has received a Silver Medal in the Design and Packaging category at this year’s International Cider Challenge, an awards scheme which celebrates the best ciders across the globe. Commended for its impact, originality and innovation, this fresh new design, which will be appearing on shelves later this month, celebrates the dramatic history of Lyme Bay on this rugged stretch of the Jurassic Coast.

The traditional west country carbonated cider takes its name from notorious 19th century smuggler, Jack Rattenbury, who hid his contraband in caves and sunken barrels off the coast, retrieving them by ‘creeping’ the ocean floor with a grappling hook. The new-look bottles have been created to better tell the story behind this cider’s bold and refreshing flavours, celebrating the heritage of traditional cider making and the area’s swashbuckling past.

As well as receiving high praise for its creative design, the Jack Ratt Sparkling Cider also scooped a bronze award in the Medium Cider, Taste category. Made using a blend of freshly-pressed juice from local apples, including Tramlett’s Bitter, Foxwhelp and Tom Putt, all of which would have been used in cider making during Jack Rattenbury’s lifetime, the Sparkling Cider was commended for its fizzy and refreshing taste, rich amber colour and fresh apple-like aroma. The awards for Lyme Bay Winery’s Jack Ratt cider range didn’t stop there, with the Scrumpy picking up Bronze in the Medium Cider, Taste category and Vintage Dry receiving a Gold Trophy, the highest possible award, in the Dry Cider, Taste category.

The new look Jack Ratt Sparkling Cider, RRP £2.55 for a 500ml bottle, will be available from mid-June from independent retailers, including delis, farm shops, butchers and grocery stores across the UK, and online at www.lymebaywinery.co.uk.

For more information about Lyme Bay Winery, please visit www.lymebaywinery.co.uk or call 01297 551355.