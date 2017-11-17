Speciality Breads Bolster Brioche Bounty

British artisan baker Speciality Breads has further bolstered its brioche offering in time for the festive season with the addition of an indulgent Sliced Brioche Loaf.

Beautifully buttery, soft, sweet and light as a feather, the dark crusted new arrival to Speciality Breads’ Brioche bounty is made with free range eggs, butter and 100% British Red Tractor-certified flour. Each slice is the perfect thickness for toasting, giving chefs ultimate control over portion sizes.

Speciality Breads’ Managing Director Simon Cannell said:

“When it comes to taste quality, visual appeal and choice, we’re confident our Brioche offering really can’t be beaten. This latest line fills a gap in our range and with sliced brioche now being used across the menu and throughout the day in pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels, we expect it to be a big performer in the lead up to Christmas.”

Sliced Brioche Loaf (430g x 5 per case)

Terrific for sweet and savoury, the new Sliced Brioche Loaf is ideal for festive starters when served alongside a flavoursome pâté or terrine and just as good when used in desserts such as a decadent Brioche Bread and Butter Pudding.

Like a puppy, the Sliced Brioche Loaf is not just for Christmas though and is also being targeted at the buoyant breakfast/brunch opportunity. Speciality Breads’ new National Accounts Development Chef Neil Smith explains the creative ways it is already being used:

“The Sliced Brioche Loaf is an incredibly versatile and bang on-trend product, which looks sublime and is rich in flavour. It’s delicious when toasted and topped with your classic savoury brunch items but also mouth-wateringly good when finished with flambéed banana, toasted nuts and honey. One of the other real benefits of the loaf is that because it’s pre-sliced, chefs can control portion size, waste and help put an end to wonky bread!”

Speciality Breads

Established in 1996 in Margate, Speciality Breads provides an ever-growing, artisan selection of over 100 freshly frozen breads, which are hand-made by the company’s master bakers using Red Tractor certified British flour.

Flying the flag for British bakers, Speciality Breads has continued its astronomical rise since starring at the Olympics in 2012 with 30% year-on-year growth and the launch of a new £3 million state of the art bakery in November 2015. Just this year in February, the bakers bucked the trend of negative news regarding BREXIT after securing its first BREAD-XIT export deal.

The company distributes its eclectic range of products including its world-first brioche/scone hybrid the Scioche™ to a UK-wide network of wholesalers, who in turn supply leading restaurants, pubs, cafés, caterers and hotels throughout the UK.

