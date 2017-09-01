Speyside Distillery Launches Luxury Limited Edition Whiskies Featuring Stunning Wildlife Images

A Scottish distillery with one of the most impressive heritages in the industry has released, for the first time, a limited edition, single malt whisky collection which will significantly enhance its global reputation as one of the world’s most sought-after exclusive brands.

Speyside Distillery, set in the foothills of the magnificent Cairngorm Mountains, has launched the luxurious PSTA/SPEY Speyside Wildlife Collection in support of the Prince’s School of Traditional Arts (PSTA).

The rare whisky bottles in the new collection feature stunning portraits of the wildlife found in the vicinity of the distillery and complement the original art which features in the company’s new office, Gallery & Lounge, in Glasgow’s Art District.

The artwork has been created by Joanna McDonough, PSTA graduate and Speyside Distillery’s Artist in Residence

The range also features, amongst others, an exquisite SPEY Byron Crystal Cabinet, decanter and eight crystal glasses which Speyside Distillery invited designated craftsmen to the Royal family, Titchmarsh & Goodwin, to create. It was designed by Joanna and John McDonough.

The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts is a charity founded by HRH the Prince of Wales in 2004 with which Speyside Distillery has a longstanding connection.

Officially launching the collection to selected guests last week Speyside Distillery CEO Mr McDonough said: “We are delighted to extend our support of the PSTA with the release of our limited edition Speyside Wildlife Collection.

“The new collection emphasises the strong connection we have with the school and the wonderful and beautiful, natural environment in which we create our single malt whisky.”

Artist in Residence at Speyside Distillery, Joanna McDonough said: “My inspiration for the artwork in the gallery, and which appears on each bottle, has drawn on the natural beauty and wildlife of Speyside.”

The distillery, operated by Speyside Distillers, has been committed to extending the ‘Art of Distilling’ into actual sponsorship of art charities through its support of the PSTA. Joanna will take up an artist in residency at Dumfries House, near Auchinleck, Ayrshire, later this year.

www.speysidedistillers.co.uk

Speyside Distillery Managing Director Patricia Dillon said: “The launch of these rare whiskies featuring our Artist in Residence’s work and the opening of our new SPEY Gallery & Lounge is in support of the PSTA, Scotch whisky and Traditional Arts and we are delighted to be in the Glasgow Art District.”

Prices and more detail on the range are available on application.