Spirit Of Soho Set To Travel Across The Land

Take the hedonism, creativity and fun of London’s Soho, bottle it and the result is The King of Soho Gin. This fabulously authentic London Dry Gin has already found its way into the capital’s coolest bars and onto the shelves of its most iconic retailers. Now with the news that the brand has been snapped up by Asda, Costco, and, from today, Morrisons, the whole of the UK can savour its unique taste!

The King of Soho Gin is lovingly crafted in small batches in the heart of London – unlike many a so-called London Dry Gin. In fact it’s still created using traditional methods by an 11th generation master distiller whose family’s love affair with gin began in the 1680s – around the same time the name ‘Soho’ was first coined by the 1st Duke of Monmouth.

Quadruple distilled, no less than 12 botanicals – juniper, coriander, grapefruit peel, angelica root and cassia bark among them – are used to create its delicate combination of sweetness, citrus and earthiness.

The bold and colourful bottle, a celebration of the district’s flamboyancy – and its reputation as a hotbed of creativity, music and art – has also confirmed The King of Soho Gin’s reputation as a true stand-out.

Enjoy the King of Soho Gin as a classic G&T served with a slice of pink grapefruit to complement its citrus notes, or as a base for some truly fabulous cocktails. Try seasonal special Summer in Soho (pictured), a beguiling blend of 50ml King of Soho Gin, 15ml fresh lemon juice and 125ml raspberry lemonade. Build in a tall glass filled with ice and stir. The perfect way to cool down!

Aside from its smooth and delectable taste, this exemplary potion has a story as vibrant as the drink itself.

West End Drinks Ltd was founded by Howard Raymond and Alex Robson – a truly independent spirits company.

