Spoiler-Free Zone For Game Of Thrones

A Manchester pub created a ‘safe place’ for Game of Thrones fans, for the highly anticipated season finale earlier this week (Monday 28).

Greene King pub, The White Horse in Swinton – which has renamed itself the White Walker in honour of the occasion – created a space where WiFi was blocked and people who mentioned spoilers were barred, theories were not allowed, all so “punters” could be safe in the knowledge they knew nothing!

Les Dean, who is joint general manager with husband Mike, said: “We know how devastating it is when you’ve managed to avoid spoilers all day, only to hear about a death from a ‘sort of friend’ on Facebook or Dan in accounts. That’s why we offered a safe space for those who need it.”

Mike added: “Game of Thrones is more than just a TV show – to many of our guests it has become an integral part of their life, and the reason Mondays are no longer quite so painful, that’s why we saw out the penultimate season in true Game of Thrones style.”