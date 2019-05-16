SPRING HAS SPRUNG: HOSPITALITY ACTION’S ONLINE AUCTION NOW OPEN

The annual Hospitality Action Spring Online Auction opened for bids at 10am today. There is something for everyone with fantastic prizes to bid on, from afternoon teas, to world-famous dining, luxury spa breaks, a hotel stay in Chicago and a signed chef’s jacket!

Click here to bid on these special prizes before 2pm on Friday 24th May: https://www.32auctions.com/HASpringAuction19

All funds raised from the auction go to support those in need through the work of Hospitality Action, the trade charity offering a crucial lifeline to people of all ages, working and retired, from the hospitality industry.

Star lots on offer include:

A three course lunch for two at the iconic River Café in London

An overnight stay including dinner and breakfast for two at the 5-star Hotel Gotham in Manchester

An Sunday Spa Break for two including an overnight stay, dinner in the 2 AA Rosette restaurant and breakfast at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in Suffolk

An overnight stay for two including breakfast at St Ermin’s Hotel in London

With something for everyone, bidding is sure to be competitive so get your offers in early to avoid disappointment: https://www.32auctions.com/HASpringAuction19

Let the bidding commence!