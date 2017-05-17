Spring Has Sprung: Hospitality Action’s Online Auction Now Open

The annual Hospitality Action Spring Online Auction is now open for bids. Now in its 15th year, the auction is open from 10am on Wednesday 17th May for one week and includes more fantastic prizes than ever, from champagne afternoon teas, to luxury weekend breaks, even a mountain bike.

Click here to bid on these special prizes before 2pm on 25th May: https://www.32auctions.com/HASpringAuction17?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0

All proceeds will help Hospitality Action raise vital funds for those in the industry that need it most.

Star lots on offer include:

Champagne Afternoon Tea for two people at any London Firmdale Hotel

A one night stay in a Spa Lodge at Gilpin Hotel & Lake House including, dinner and breakfast

A three course meal, Champagne and a film at One Aldwych

A table of four for the annual Spring Lamb Dinner at Rotunda Bar & Restaurant, London

Penny Moore, CEO of Hospitality Action says: “We’re really grateful to our supporters for their generosity again this year. Last Spring we raised over £4,000, we hope we can raise even more this year as we strive for our £1.8million target in our 180th anniversary year.”

With something for everyone, bidding is sure to be competitive so get your offers in early to avoid disappointment: https://www.32auctions.com/HASpringAuction17?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0