Springboard Raises Over £7,000 in Bateaux Fundraiser

The industry’s leading hospitality charity, Springboard, successfully raised £7,190 on Thursday the 26th October, during their annual dinner cruise, to raise funds for their FutureChef programme.

Sponsored by Sodexo, the evening paired the programme’s previous alumni with industry-renowned chefs to provide guests with a selection of creative and delicious courses, accompanied by specially paired wines.

Programme finalists Tom Hamblet, Conor Blades, Bethan Disley-Jones, Max Alexander and Sam Rowles worked in partnership with some of the UK’s top chefs – Dean Parker, Chantelle Nicholson, Adam Handling and Sarah Hartnett – to deliver unbeatable cuisine to the evening’s guests.

With the welcome party starting at 7:30pm, the ship set sail from the Embankment at 8pm, touring the riverside attractions over the course of evening.

The event was also hosted by renowned industry chef Brian Turner CBE, Chairman of Springboard’s FutureChef, and involved a range of fundraising activities. There was a live auction, with prizes including hotel retreats, an exclusive showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and a gourmet dining experience in the comfort of your own home – cooked by Chanelle Nicholson and Dean Parker.

FutureChef involves over 10,000 students from 612 schools across the country, encouraging them to pursue the culinary arts – while simultaneously supplying the industry with a pipeline of talent.

Anne Pierce MBE, CEO of Springboard, reflected on the evening, saying “tonight we celebrate FutureChef’s success, and all those who take part. However, in order to continue to develop, evolve and deliver a much needed pipeline of talent to the industry, we also need to raise vital funds and attract new sponsors and partners.”

Sean Haley, Sodexo UK & Ireland region chair and Springboard trustee, said “Talent is crucial to hospitality. We need young people, like those coming through the FutureChef programme, to enter our industry with new ideas and creativity, just as much as we need the experience of those who have served hospitality for many years. We are proud to support Springboard FutureChef.”