Squire Hotels Announces Corporate Charity

A Northern hotel chain has announced its corporate charity which will run across all of its hotels.

Squire Hotels, which has hotels in Preston, Manchester and Lake Windermere has pledged its support to North West Cancer Research (NWCR).

Bosses at Squire Hotels selected the charity due to a number of its staff having recently fought or currently undergoing treatment for the illness as well as having close friends and family suffering from the disease.

Jodi Masterson, director of operations at Squire Hotels, said: “Cancer is a subject that sadly is very close to the hearts of a lot of members of the Squire Hotels family and as a group we respect and support every member of the team in as many ways as possible.

“On deciding we would have a charity as a corporate partner for the year, it made sense to choose North West Cancer Research which works extremely hard in providing support to people and families within the areas in which our hotels, and staff, operate and we look forward to supporting them throughout the year.”

Plans are already in place to raise funds for the charity by running races and joining in on any planned activity the charity already has as well as having donation boxes around the three hotels.

NWCR supports cancer research projects based at the University of Liverpool, Bangor University and Lancaster University and operates in the areas where the group currently has hotels.

Bobby Magee, fundraising manager at North West Cancer Research, said: “Thank you to Squire Hotels for choosing us as their charity for this year. Support from local businesses, will help us reach our annual fundraising targets and ensure we can continue to support life-saving cancer research projects in the North West.

“One in two of us will be affected by cancer during our lifetime, but thanks to research, half of all people diagnosed with cancer will survive; which is why every penny we raise is so important. With the help of supporters like everyone at Squire Hotels, we can help save more lives from cancer sooner.”

NWCR has committed to funding more than £13million worth of research over the next five years and last year, the charity welcomed £1.5million worth of charitable income thanks to events held by its network of fundraising committees, supporter activities and legacy giving.

Research supported by the charity includes the use of proton beam therapies in head and neck cancers and the development