Squire Hotels Launches New Training Initiative

Hotel group, Squire Hotels, is launching a new training scheme to coincide with the popular Learning at Work Week initiative which launches today.

Designed to support and nurture team development, ‘Mentoring Matters’ has been created to encourage the ongoing development of staff across the group to enable them to not only be the best they can be in their everyday role, but to provide a platform to support those across the business who want to progress within the hospitality industry itself.

Rolled out across Squire Hotels’ Etrop Grange Hotel, Hydro Hotel and Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, employees from various departments will be given the opportunity to work in another department or shadow the Head of Department.

An initial ‘job swap’ will see team members experience other roles at the hotel before a shadowing exercise will take place in their preferred department one day per week for a month giving the employee the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a senior four times over.

Following their month of shadowing the employee will then present back the hotel’s general manager and Squire Hotels’ group training manager, Giulia D’Ambrosio, explaining how they feel their experience will develop and impact their career progression.

Open to all employees, Giulia said: “Enhancing our current training programme with Mentoring Matters, is a really hands on way of showing our team that we want to invest in their development, supporting them in any way we can to ensure that in turn we deliver the best customer experience for our guests.

“When we realised it was national Learning at Work Week we thought what better way to launch this internally as it provides the right catalyst to refresh our approach to learning and development. I am looking forward to putting the first round of candidates through the programme and seeing the results this generates as well as the pride it should instil in the team too.

“With many members of the team already showing aspirations for growth, we hope more will follow in their footsteps and take the opportunity to be a part of the programme as we believe that as the name suggests, mentoring does matter and can make a difference to their careers with invaluable one to one training.”

Learning at Work Week is an awareness week organised by the Campaign for Learning Authority that aims to put a spotlight on the importance and benefits of learning and development at work. Learning at Work Week takes place from Monday 15th May to Sunday 21st May.