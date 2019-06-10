St Austell Brewery Win “Supreme Family Business Title”

South West Brewer and pub operator St Austell Brewery took home three titles from the 2019 Family Business of the Year Awards, including the overall Family Business of the Year.

Crowned Supreme Champion at the National Family Business of the Year Awards (‘FBOTY’) in a glittering ceremony at the prestigious May Fair Hotel in London, the evening proved to be an incredible night with two more awards for Best Food and Drink Family Business, and the regional title for the South West.

The Family Business of the Year Awards, organised by Family Business United, celebrate the vital contribution that family businesses of all sizes play in the UK economy. Innovation, investment, passion and pride are evident in family businesses across the UK confirming that the family business has much to celebrate. With around 5 million family firms in the UK providing around 12 million jobs and generating a significant contribution to GDP, these national awards certainly help to put the family business sector on the map and give them the recognition they deserve.

Paul Andrews, Founder and Managing Director of Family Business United explained: “St Austell Brewery is a fantastic family firm and is highly deserving of all the plaudits that winning this award brings.

“This is a family business with core values that enable them to provide places that inspire and products and experiences that delight. The judges were impressed with the very nature of who they are and what they do. They are proud of the families that have worked for them for generations, have solid governance and above all, great products that build on their family heritage.

“In their own words – they are proud, they have heart, they deliver excellence, they are one family, they innovate, and they nurture. They are a world class drinks and hospitality company helping to put the South West and family firms across the UK on the map. With strong family values permeating all aspects of the business, strong governance and a vision for the next generation, they really do exemplify all that is great about being a family business.” concludes Paul.

Paul concluded, “It’s a privilege to organise these awards and to find out more about the fantastic family firms that are the backbone of the UK economy. St Austell Brewery is one such firm – a great family business, a great family business ambassador and a well-deserving winner of the title of Supreme Champion Family Business of the Year 2019.”