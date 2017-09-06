St Peter’s Brewery Continues To Lead Alcohol-Free Revolution with Launch of Without® Gold

Suffolk-based micro-brewery, St Peter’s, has unveiled Without® Gold, a hoppy, golden ale that’s full of flavour and completely alcohol free.

Following on from the huge success of St Peter’s Without® Original, which is now the world’s No.1 alcohol-free craft beer, Without® Gold is a delicious new golden alcohol-free craft beer, with a full-bodied, slightly sweet malt flavour combined with a citrus bitterness.

The perfect follow up to the best-selling St Peter’s Without® Original which is a rich, malty bee

“In Without® Gold we have created a beer that will appeal to a nation of ale drinkers who love a good, full-bodied golden ale, as well as lager drinkers looking for a delicious alcohol-free beer,” explains Steve Magnall, CEO at St Peter’s Brewery. “Without® Gold is completely different from other alcohol-free beers on the market, most of which are conventional lagers and often thin and watery. Instead, it is made in exactly the same way as a traditional beer, just without the alcohol, and consumers can expect a full-bodied pint, with a good head and delicious taste.”

St Peter’s Without® Gold is available nationwide in 500ml bottles (RRP £1.49) and on tap. For more information visit www.stpetersbrewery.co.uk or call 01986 782322.