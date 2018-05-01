StableTable – No More Wobbly Tables!

StableTable produce award winning tables that automatically adjust to any uneven surface. We produce our table bases in Sweden a country well known for furniture production and craftsmanship.

Our products are produced in a state of the art production facility, adhering to the most rigorous production standards. All products are fully recyclable; smart, efficient and environmentally friendly.

Our vision is to enable our customers to focus on taking care of their customers, and not have to spend time on fixing wobbly tables. That is why we introduce StableTable – a patented, self stabilizing table base for all kinds of tables in hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés. Thanks to its unique solution, StableTable automatically adjusts to any surface, be it cobblestone, tile, wooden floors or carpets, without any need for manual adjustment. Simply place the table where you need it, and it automatically adjusts to a stable position.

For further details visit www.stabletable.co.uk