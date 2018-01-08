Staffordshire Local Pub Set To Become Community-Owned Following £200,000 Campaign

With help from the More than a Pub Programme worth £3.6m, funded by the Department for Communities and Local Government and Power to Change, a much-loved pub in the of a Staffordshire Moorlands is set to become community owned following a 16 month long campaign by locals to save it.

The Auctioneers Arms in Caverswall closed its doors in August 2016 and was sold to a property developer, who planned to build houses upon the site. When locals heard of this news, they formed a working committee to investigate the prospect of community purchase and registered it as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

Since then, a determined group of locals set up a Community Benefit Society, Caverswall Community Society, and raised over £200,000 through a community share offer. More than 130 people invested between £250 and £6000 to become share holders and Society members – and democratic owners of the pub.

The group has received advice on community engagement and setting up a co-operative, including a £50,000 grant and £50,000 loan, from the More Than A Pub: The Community Pub Business Support programme, a two-year project delivered by Plunkett Foundation and established to help support community ownership of pubs in England.

Brian Griffiths, a driving force behind Caverswall Community Society, said: “The Auctioneers Arms has been in our village for over 150years and local residents were determined to save it despite it being sold to a property developer. The past 16 months has been extremely hard but we have had some fantastic support from members of the local community as well as others further afield. The purchase was eventually completed on 5th January 2018, The Auctioneers Arms is now a community pub, owned by the community for the community. We intend to open the doors in Spring following the initial refurbishment ”

Nicole Hamilton, Head of Frontline at Plunkett Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have supported this group to acquire their local pub through the programme and enable them to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the needs currently being faced by their local community.”

Jenny Sansom from Power To Change said: “There is amazing community spirit on display here. By making sure pubs host groups and charitable events, people are keeping their local pub open and offering much more than a good pint.”

The group has ambitious plans to develop The Auctioneers Arms into a community hub with services and facilities beyond the traditional role of a local pub. Proposals include providing a tea room and coffee shop, parcel drop off/pick up point and an emergency defibrillator point. As well as introducing new services, they look set to ensure The Auctioneers Arms continues to be a thriving, viable and sustainable village pub for the community.