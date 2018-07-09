Sterling Preservation – Damp Proofing and Building Renovation

Sterling Preservation is a member of the PCA (Property Care Association) and for 30+ years has built an excellent reputation across Devon, Somerset and Dorset for Damp Proofing, Timber Treatment and Building Preservation. Our fully trained and qualified teams have a wealth of experience in the industry and all jobs whatever the size, are carried out to the highest standard using best quality materials and latest codes of practice.

There are no problems involving damp and property preservation Sterling Preservation cannot tackle. Sterling Preservation provides reliable remedies for property experiencing Rising/Penetrating Damp, Wet/Dry Rot, Beetle Infestation, Condensation, and Fungal Decay. Additionally, Sterling Preservation can install Tanking/Cavity Drain Systems, making a dream of transforming a basement or cellar into a usable living space a reality.

Sterling Preservation conduct professional surveys, compile a comprehensive report, recommend the necessary treatment for a long-term solution and provide a 10 year guarantee on both damp-proofing and timber preservation treatment. Clients receive honest quotations for all Sterling Preservation work.

Sterling Preservation sets the highest professional standards in quality Damp Proofing, Timber Preservation and Building Renovation projects.

Contact DEVON 01884 881200 / SOMERSET 01823 480200 / DORSET 01308 458898

Mobile: 07771 666938 (24/7 txt/msg)

info@sterlingpreservation.co.uk