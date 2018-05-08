Stonegate Crown Supplier Excellence

Two hundred suppliers attended the annual Stonegate supplier conference at the Royal Horseguards Hotel, London to hear the Executive Team share their strategy, performance and future plans as the company goes from strength to strength.

The company, having seen 8 quarters of continued growth, turned the spotlight on their progress having grown from a 333 pub base to one now reaching 700 pubs and bars. The business has seen investment of some £300 Million over the last 7 years with 78% receiving a capital investment, significantly improving the quality of the estate and planting them firmly on the map as an operator that provides a quality and value offer to its customer base. Now the biggest operator within the LGBT and late night sectors Stonegate are also leading the way in sports entertainment and sports viewing with over 450 venues showing a variety of sport.

“All this could not be achieved without the partnerships we have with suppliers,” said Commercial Director Suzanne Baker as Chairman, Ian Payne presented awards to

Ed Shoebridge and Jamie Morrison from Red Bull who received the Insight Award 2018 for their work in identifying additional sales opportunities and product transition following the introduction of the ’sugar tax’. Sky picked up the Service Award 2018, presented to Damian Saunders and Matt Partington for their work with the Stonegate teams across the country. Marcus Johnson from Pembroke Design picked up Designer Award 2018 with Diageo’s Richard Larkin, James Metcalfe and Melissa Yorke receiving the New Product Development Award 2018 for their innovation creating 3rd spaces for pop up and temporary events.

Supplier of the Year went to the Heineken team, Rob Whittaker and Kate Vicary who have immersed themselves within the Stonegate business and throughout the last 3-4 years have worked strategically with the Stonegate formats to produce appropriate activity and support across category and brand.