Stonegate Pubs Launch New LGBT Initiatives

Stonegate Pub Company has launched a variety of initiatives to boost its position in the LGBT market. In collaboration with Diageo and the LGBT Foundation, all team members, from bar staff to general managers, are underg

oing exclusive, industry first training to ensure that the nightlife industry remains a welcoming, inclusive and safe space for the LGBT community.

For many, nightlife is an opportunity LGBT people to socialise and express themselves and the bespoke training provides defined tips for all Stonegate member to ensure that everyone feels included. Charity and local sponsorship

s remain a core focus of the bars, with sites including the likes of Duke of Wellington in Soho and VIA in Manchester raising almost £10,000 for causes such as Macmillan and Food Chain.

From August of this the year, its 12 late-night venues throughout the UK will be adding exclusive community cocktails to their menu, with 75p from every drink sold supporting an LGBT initiative.

Stonegate’s portfolio of bars remain focused on their efforts to maximise key dates within the LGBTQ calendar. Each of the events across World Aids Day, New Year’s Eve, Eurovision, Pride London and Drag Idol were all designed and executed to increase footfall, boost sales and extend dwell times.

“As one of the largest gay bar operators in the UK, it is key that we are providing the best nightlife experience in which the LGBT community feel included, welcome and safe,” says Stonegate’s head of marketing Alan Ar

mstrong.

“We have seen great success across the years with our venues and with these initiatives underway, we are excited to see what the future holds.”Head of marketing Alan Armstrong said: “As one of the largest gay bar operators in the UK, it is key that we are providing the best nightlife experience in which the LGBT community feel included, welcome and safe.

Participating venues include:

Rupert Street, Soho

Compton’s, Soho

The Admiral Duncan, Soho

The Kings Arms, Soho

Duke of Wellington, Soho

Halfway 2 Heaven, The Strand

Retro Bar, The Strand

Two Brewers, Clapham

Charles Street Tap, Brighton

Queens Court, Leeds

Mary’s, Cardiff

Via, Manchester