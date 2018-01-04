Strada Closes One Third Of Its Sites Citing Rising Costs

Italian restaurant chain Strada is to close one third third of its restaurants citing rising costs of running its retaurants.

The company, which has seen a fall in turnover and suffered significant trading losses said it had conducted a review of its 26-strong estate and that it was closing 10 sites which were “no longer viable as Stradas in the increasingly competitive market”, highlighting increasing rents, wages and business rates as cost liabilities which had become difficult to overcome.

The Strada spokesman added it would be “accelerating our opening programme” for Coppa Club and would also be “investing in our remaining Strada restaurants in order to ensure their continues success”.