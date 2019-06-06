Strongbow Kicks Off Largest Ever Nationwide Festival Activation

Strongbow today announces details of its 2019 festivals experience, The Strongbow Yard, supported by independent creative agency, Initials. Strongbow is kicking off a summer of festival action which will see nearly 100,000 people visit its activations at festivals across the UK.

The Strongbow Yard which features a ten metre high archer as the centerpiece will debut at the Isle of Wight festival in June. The activation will then move onto Kendal Calling and Victorious.

Bringing together all three ciders in the family, Strongbow Original, Strongbow Dark Fruit and Strongbow Cloudy Apple, the area which is a landmark at all three festivals, will also include pyrotechnic displays and DJs. For the first time, the ‘Refreshing People Live’ stage will debut, featuring a piano duo taking requests from the crowd – and bound to bring people together in a festival sing-along.

Also exclusively for Kendal Calling, Strongbow Dark Fruit will be hosting the After Dark tent – a place where festivalgoers can party the night away alongside the cult cider.

By continuing to present Strongbow as a ‘go-to’ activation in the festival environment, the experience aims to drive deep audience engagement with the brand at each event.

Bas Bakker, Strongbow Marketing Manager at HEINEKEN UK says: “Strongbow stands for bringing together people from all walks of life and we have a long history of doing exactly that at festivals. This summer we’re bringing the Strongbow Yard and its eye-catching archer back to three major UK festivals and we can’t wait to welcome festival goers with the usual mix of ice-cold Strongbow ciders and top class DJs. On top of that, we’ll be introducing ‘Refreshing People Live’ which promises to be a true highlight where festival-goers can request and sing-a-long to their favourite festival anthems.”

The activation was created in partnership with Initials – its head of experiential, Rachel Bateman says: “Experiential has unparalleled potential to drive interest and involvement, strengthen or re-shape brand perceptions and create trust. Having worked with Strongbow for a number of years we know how important the festival season is to the brand, and how the brand experience needs to come across in this setting. Festivals are all about creating spontaneous memories, this aligns perfectly with Strongbow’s ethos – allowing the brand to engage authentically with festival audiences.”