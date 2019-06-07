Strongbow Launch Dual Fount Which Could Boost Cider Sales By 44%

Strongbow is rolling out its new Dual Fount to pubs and bars nationwide. Operators who currently stock both Strongbow Original and Strongbow Dark Fruit together, can now reap the benefits of stocking the UK’s number one and number two ciders in a brand new, high impact and eye-catching single fount.

At a time when competition for space on the bar is increasing, and with stand-alone founts gaining 20% more consideration over the standard T-bar, Strongbow’s unique and eye-catching Dual Fount was designed to stand out from the crowd. Its iconic bow shape, LED lights and gold and purple colourways, synonymous with Strongbow Original and Strongbow Dark Fruit respectively, combine to provide a real presence on the bar, attracting drinkers’ attention.

The flavoured cider market has seen phenomenal growth in recent years, driven in large part by Strongbow Dark Fruit which now accounts for one in four pints of cider poured in all UK pubs and bars. With the highest ROS of any cider brand and selling three times more than the nearest competitor adding Strongbow Dark Fruit to the bar offers a significant opportunity for licensees to boost sales and grow their businesses.

Recent research has shown that pubs and bars stocking Strongbow Original and Strongbow Dark Fruit alongside each other, will experience a rate of sale increase of a staggering 44%.

The new Dual Fount forms a key part of Strongbow’s continued investment and expansion within the UK on-trade, and accompanies the launch of the brand’s recent, multi-million-pound integrated campaign. Centered around real pubs and real people, the first TVC for the Strongbow family of ciders, shows Strongbow’s inimitable role at the heart of British pub culture while celebrating real-life local heroes.

Ian Hood owner of Corn Exchange Sports Bar, Derby, describes the positive impact the fount has had on his business; “The Strongbow Dual Fount is fantastic, it’s been a real talking point with customers and is a true showpiece on the bar. Since installing the fount three months ago, we’ve noticed a considerable uplift in sales and are selling an additional 40-50 pints of Strongbow every week. The Dual Fount is a no-brainer – great profit margins, sells really easily and in high volumes.”

Jerry Shedden, Category & Trade Marketing Director at Heineken, said: “With the new Strongbow Dual Fount, we simply wanted to bring together the UK’s two best-selling cider brands in to one, stand-out fount on the bar. We know that stocking Strongbow Original and Dark Fruit together has a dramatic uplift on rate of sale for operators, so combining the two stand-out founts means a win-win for you and your customers.”