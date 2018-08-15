Stuart Bailey Named As Room To Reward Ambassador

Splendid Hospitality Group CEO joins industry charity to give back to society’s Hidden Heroes.

Stuart Bailey – CEO of Splendid Hospitality – has formally joined Room to Reward as an ambassador, cementing the group’s support for the unique charity.

All hotels within the Splendid Hospitality Group portfolio have been added to Room to Reward, a charity created to give back to society’s Hidden Heroes.

Adam Terpening – Charity Director – said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stuart on board as an ambassador. The support for Room to Reward from Splendid Hospitality Group has been amazing and Stuart joining our team takes it to the next level. Having someone of his experience and knowledge on our team is invaluable.”

Room to Reward works on a simple premise. Hotels donate their anticipated unsold rooms to the initiative, who then invite other registered charities to nominate their Hidden Heroes – those who go above and beyond and truly make a difference – for a well-earned break.

To date, over 180 hotels located throughout the U.K have joined Room to Reward. The charity has been able to help give something back to more than 250 inspirational individuals from a wide range of charities, including SCOPE, Surfers Against Sewage, Mind and Hospitality Action.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Bailey said: “I’m both proud and delighted to join this brilliant initiative. It’s a simple way to say ‘thank you’ to those who do so much, for so many. We all know people who go above and beyond to help others and we look forward to welcoming these Hidden Heroes to our hotels.”

For more information on how Room to Reward gives back to society’s Hidden Heroes, visit: www.roomtoreward.org