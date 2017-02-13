Study Reveals Best And Worst Areas For Restaurant Food Hygiene

The best restaurants and cafes in the UK for food hygiene ratings are in the council areas of South Derbyshire, Darlington and South Norfolk, according to The best restaurants and cafes in the UK for food hygiene ratings are in the council areas of South Derbyshire, Darlington and South Norfolk, according to a new study, carried out by LoveMyVouchers.co.uk. The survey revealed the highest percentage of restaurants rated “good” or “very good” was in South Derbyshire with 99.1%, followed by Darlington (98.8%) and South Norfolk (97.7%).

The Food Standards Agency website holds the data from inspections carried out by each local authority under the food hygiene ratings scheme. Every business that serves food is awarded a hygiene rating between zero (urgent improvement necessary) and five (very good). Out of a total of 360 council areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the area with the highest percentage of restaurants and cafes with poor ratings was Newham in London, with 29.2% rated zero, one or two.

London boroughs dominated the list of the worst-ranking council districts, with Ealing coming second (28.2%) and Harrow third (26.2%). Outside London, Hertsmere, Birmingham and Hyndburn had the biggest percentage of eateries that were badly rated for hygiene.

The study also showed that out of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and London boroughs, Northern Ireland had the lowest proportion of restaurants requiring improvement.

However, most of the best-performing council districts, with high percentages of good and very good restaurants, were in England.

Linda Frith, a director at LoveMyVouchers.co.uk, said: “The study aims to raise awareness about the ratings. There is nothing better than a good pub lunch, but as budgets tightens, food hygiene standards could become increasingly important for diners choosing where to spend their money.”