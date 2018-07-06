Style Seating are one of the UK’s longest and most established manufacturers of banqueting and conference furniture.

Over many years the range of products has expanded to encompass not just quality banqueting and conference furniture manufactured in the UK, but also furniture which is ideal for use in restaurants, reception areas, cafes, places of Worship, social clubs, break-out areas, meeting rooms and educational situations to name but a few of the many applications where the Style Seating combination of flexibility, practicality, quality, value and choice provide a range of seating solutions working for you.

Our sales team will be pleased to answer any questions you have. Our team have a vast knowledge of our product range and can always call on our in-house technical department if you have any specific questions or requests.

Over 5,000 Customers and over 700,000 chairs made and counting. If you want quality products on time and on budget then you’re at the right site.

Reader Enquires Telephone- 01945 580099. Website- ww.styleseating.co.uk

British Contract Furniture Association Member FIRA tested products SATRA tested products ISO9002 & ISO14001