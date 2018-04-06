Sugar Tax Comes into Force Today

The price of full sugar soft drinks will cost more from today (April 6 as a soft drinks industry levy officially comes into force.

The charge has been introduced as part of efforts to tackle and reduce obesity and the income raised through the levy will be used to fund sport in primary schools.

Manufacturers of soft drinks containing more than 5g of sugar per 100ml will pay a levy of 18p a litre to the Treasury, or 24p a litre if the sugar content is more than 8g per 100ml, with costs passed on to retailers and customers.

According to the government website a drink is liable for the Soft Drinks Industry Levy if it meets all of the following conditions:

· it has had sugar added during production, or anything (other than fruit juice, vegetable juice and milk) that contains sugar, such as honey

· it contains at least 5 grams (g) of sugar per 100 millilitres (ml) in its ready to drink or diluted form

· it’s either ready to drink, or to be drunk it must be diluted with water, mixed with crushed ice or processed to make crushed ice, mixed with carbon dioxide, or a combination of these

· it’s bottled, canned or otherwise packaged so it’s ready to drink or be diluted

· it has a content of 1.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) or less

Major producers including Nicholls plc, Britvic, and Coca-Cola have already removed substantial proportions of sugar farmers soft drinks to comply with the levy. Originally the levy was according to Treasury reports was expected to raise £520 million, however given the enormous amount of work and investment manufacturers have undertaken in reformulating their products, the levy is expected to raise somewhere in the region of £200 million.

According to Britvic’s soft drinks review released in March the soft drinks industry is already worth a staggering £14bn, with the report stating that soft drinks are an intrinsic part of everyday life for consumers. The category has an incredibly high household penetration of 99% and figures show soft drinks are consumed twice a day on average

Britvic’s research has identified five drivers of category growth which are key to unlocking the £2.6bn soft drinks sales opportunity revealed through its Drink Differently category vision:

Created for kids – Create tasty, healthy & exciting soft drinks which are loved by kids and trusted by parents.

Especially for adults – Motivate more adults to choose soft drinks, becoming their preferred choice on more occasions

Inspired lifestyle choices – Nudge the nation towards positive drinks choices, every day

Elevated food moments – Elevate every food moment with the perfect soft drink partnerships

Sensational social experiences – Create sensational social experiences re-defining the possibilities for soft drinks

an estimated 30% of the amount spent on soft drinks and the foodservice sector already comes from low and no sugar options, and this is expected to increase as the public become more ”educated” and aware reduced and sugar-free options.

Martin Hook, Managing Director of Ayming UK, the business performance consultancy specialising in research and development said

“Two years later and Osborne’s Sugar Tax has arrived. Drinks companies have gone back to the drawing board across all their products. They have been steadily making their drinks healthier to combat obesity – sugar free and diet versions have been around for some time.

“But recently there’s been a scramble to find innovative ways to rethink manufacturing processes and successfully reduce sugar content, without a potentially profit devastating change in taste.

“The fact that some people are currently paying £60 for a bottle of original Lucozade proves just how hard consumers can be to please. It’s definitely been a long and thorny ‘trial and error’ period for drinks companies: all drinks manufacturers have been busy researching new innovative ways to replace sugar with alternatives, all of which has incurred a burdensome R&D cost – which companies need to strike the right balance between reducing new tax costs and avoiding a consumer backlash.

“It’s encouraging to see so many companies rolling out new products – the core Ribena and Lucozade owned products for example have cut sugar by 50%. Osborne’s initiative has evidently spurred investment into creating innovative ways to redevelop sweet drinks. Looking ahead, it’s likely the research will continue as the developed markets push in a healthier direction, so manufacturers should keep the ball rolling, take a long term view and continue successfully developing more consumer-friendly products.”