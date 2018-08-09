Sugar Tax Had “Little Impact” Says Report

The “sugar tax” introduced in April this years has had minimal impact on consumer behaviour according to a survey from Nielsen.

62% of UK shoppers claim to have not changed their consumption behaviour in any way post-sugar tax, and only 20% are checking sugar content on packages more frequently since the tax has come into effect.

The findings come from a Nielsen survey which compared results from respondents prior to the Soft Drinks Industry Levy coming into effect on 6 April 2018 and now.

11% of shoppers claimed they planned to stop drinking sugary soft drinks prior to the tax; this number has fallen to just 1% post-tax. The number of people who said they would continue to buy sugary soft drinks also, surprisingly, grew post-tax, increasing from 31% in February to 44% in June.

Prior to the tax being introduced, the majority of the UK supported the government-imposed levy, with 54% of respondents supporting the tax, and since its implementation, 69% said it should be extended to confectionery and biscuits.

Aylin Ceylan, consumer and shopper partner, Nielsen said: “Although the sugar tax hasn’t been as drastic as anticipated, sugar intake is still a major health concern for the majority of Britons.

“Sugar continues to be the number one health concern for the fourth consecutive year and initiatives like the Soft Drinks Industry Levy doubtless contribute to furthering awareness. While we haven’t seen any significant changes in consumer habits, we have seen manufacturers adapt accordingly. The average sugar content has been steadily decreasing in key FMCG categories such as carbonated drinks and breakfast cereals.”

Ceylan continued: “Most soft drinks now actually fall below the sugar tax threshold, as manufacturers have been encouraged to reformulate most sugary drinks. As a result, drinks below the threshold are driving growth due to more households buying more, often at higher prices, and shoppers shifting to low-sugar alternatives. Post-sugar tax, shoppers are also continuing to purchase sugary soft drinks, but buy less and less often.”