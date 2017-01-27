Summer Set to Be Filled with Trends and Innovation from Bidvest Foodservice

With the industry preparing for the summer season, Bidvest Foodservice has launched an innovative catalogue of fresh, new-to-market, on trend food and beverages, as part of its 2017 Create Summer range.

Following months of extensive research and development, 140 new, trend-led products have been added to the Create Summer range. With inspiring new dishes such as red velvet ice cream and ‘Monuts’ – a hybrid between a muffin and donut – the new range will enable caterers across the country to create inventive summer menus that suit their audience.

Gail Bridgeman, Campaign & Studio Controller at Bidvest Foodservice, says:

“When designing and choosing dishes for our summer range, current food trends and innovations were front of mind.

“Consumers want to try new flavours, they are mindful of where their food has come from and are looking for experiences when it comes to eating out. Our new range reflects this thinking and helps caterers design bespoke menus that are right for their clientele, as well as giving them the ability to attract new customers with on-trend, fresh, tasty dishes.”

Highlights from the new range have been inspired by some of 2017’s biggest trends, including:

Better Me – With 79% of consumers concerned about the impact of sugar in their diet, healthy eating and drinking is set to be a major trend this year. Tapping into this is the launch of Water Plus drinks, an innovative and health-conscious range, featuring honey-flavoured and standard birch water with added vitamins.

The rise of flexitarian dining also falls into the ‘Better Me’ trend – with over one third of the population choosing to eat less meat for health and wellbeing reasons. In response, over half of the new 2017 summer range from Bidvest Foodservice is either gluten free, vegetarian or vegan. Must-try items include the Everyday Favourites Cajun Coated Crispy Fine Green Beans – elevating the simple vegetable to a star in its own right – and the Premium Selection Honey and Root Veg Burger – with the addition of health-boosting quinoa, coated in a black onion seed crumb.

GrEAT Britain – The idea of ‘backing British’ is growing in a post-Brexit world. This means more consumers are seeking out and supporting regional products, consolidating heritage, provenance, craft and skills. The launch of Bidvest Foodservice’s new Premium Selection Welsh Honey and Lavender Cake meets the demand for authentic, regionally-produced products, whilst also tapping into the trend for flavour innovation.

Artisan craft beer also continues to be popular and will feature in the new season brochure alongside British-sourced, Red Tractor certified fresh meat.

Grab & Go – With over half of all consumers buying meals on-the-go the demand for outlets to offer a takeaway option is high. Offering easy-to-eat dishes with innovative flavours and textures, allows operators to also tap into the authentic street food trend and capture a part of this sizeable market. There are versatile offerings within Bidvest Foodservice’s Premium Selection range including Greek Feta and Kalamata Olive Bites, Mini Beef Chilli Muffins and Hickory Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Dough Balls.

New and innovative flavour combinations are also featured in the range, with the new Premium Selection Earl Grey Lemon Drizzle Cake delivering a quirky twist on two classic British flavours, and the launch of a new ice cream range in partnership with Yarde Farm. The four exclusive new flavours – lime and basil, peanut butter and jelly, peach melba, and red velvet – offer caterers the opportunity to enhance their dessert offering with unique flavours, simply and easily.

The range also complements the further drive in coffee shop culture in the UK. Consumers drink 2.2 billion cups of coffee a year out of home and this is forecast to grow 11% by 2020. Tapping into this, and complementing the Black + White Coffee Co. range, is the launch of an innovative new bakery line – products which have achieved award-winning status.

Gail adds: “Our award achievements are testament to the continued dedication we have in offering our customers the highest quality products, which helps them stay ahead of the competition.”

These products include Premium Selection Tarte aux Poires (BFFF Award winner) and the Premium Selection Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Spinach Savoury Muffin (BFFF Award winner), as well as Black + White Coffee Co. Dark Roast Beans (Best New Dessert 2016 Gold in the Product Excellence Awards).

The Bidvest Foodservice Create Summer range is available to order from the beginning of March. For more information, please visit www.bidvest.co.uk or call 01494 555 900.