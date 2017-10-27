Surf And Turf Chef Of The Year Finalists Unveiled

Six of Scotland’s top chefs have been unveiled as the finalists in the inaugural “Surf and Turf Chef of the Year” award.

The surf was definitely up this week at Edinburgh College as the chefs battled it out in the final cook off to impress the judges in the competition, which is a joint initiative, run by Quality Meat Scotland’s Scotch Beef Club and Seafood Scotland.

The talented chefs were tasked to create exception dishes which combine two of the top ingredients of Scotland’s exceptional larder – Scotch Lamb PGI and seafood.

The dishes created by the final six chefs, who are all members of the Scotch Beef Club and/or Scottish Chefs (previously the Federation of Chefs Scotland), were judged by a panel of top judges.

The judging line-up included opinion leaders, experienced Scottish chefs, Seafood Scotland and acclaimed food writers who cast a critical and expert eye over the delicious combinations of land and sea.

The overall winner will be announced at the annual Scottish Chef’s Conference dinner on Monday 6th November 2017 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow, where the winning dish will be served.

To make victory taste even sweeter, the winner will be treated to a two-night stay at the Gleneagles Hotel and Golf Resort in Auchterarder, a member of the Scotch Beef Club, as well as a three-course meal for two at its two-Michelin star fine dining restaurant, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

The winner will also have the chance to visit a QMS quality assured local farm to learn more about the whole chain assurance which underpins Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb, with all travel expenses included.

“We hope this competition will encourage chefs throughout GB to explore the versatility of Scotland’s larder, experiment with new recipe styles and consider Scotch Lamb as a tasty alternative for the traditional surf and turf,” said Ciara Etherson, Marketing Executive at QMS.

“Competitors have shown off their creative flair with surf and turf recipes based on quality products such as Scotch Lamb PGI and Scottish Seafood. We have seen some spectacular dishes which have truly tantalised the taste buds of the renowned judging panel and given them a great selection of recipes to choose from.”