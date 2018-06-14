Survey Reveals Tripadvisor Is Most Influential When It Comes To Choosing A Restaurant

A survey has revealed that more consumers than ever use and trust online review sites and social media for recommendations on where to eat, both at home and while travelling. Tripavisor’s latest survey examined the impact of today’s most popular digital marketing channels and what factors influence diner decision making.

The survey also found that diners, both locals and travellers, use TripAdvisor as a restaurant discovery site with the majority of respondents stating they have opted to dine at a restaurant as a result of a TripAdvisor ranking, review, rating or award.

The survey revealed that: