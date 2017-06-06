Sustainability Programme Gets Five Stars For BH Live

BH Live has been awarded five stars, the highest possible accolade, from the Sustainable Food City Partnership.

This is for its outstanding commitment to sustainable food purchasing and activities in venues across the south.

The Sustainable Food City Partnership promotes and rewards businesses in the Bournemouth & Poole area for embracing sustainable food business practices. It assesses organisations across five key categories: sourcing local products, sourcing sustainably, managing waste and recycling, working with communities and communication.

To achieve a five star status an organisation must demonstrate its commitment to each of the five categories and give examples of how it is achieving results.

BH Live has demonstrated that it is committed to buying ingredients from sustainable sources, and locally wherever possible. It supports Dorset and Hampshire dairy farmers to get a fair price for their products and purchases local vegetables including asparagus, Dorset leaves, New Forest Mushrooms, Hampshire watercress and Isle of Wight tomatoes.

It plays an active role in the Sustainable Food Cities/Fish Cities partnership, paying particular attention to sustainable fishing and farming methods and supporting local initiatives and events to promote provenance, such as New Forest Marque Food Safaris, Sustainable Food Cities Restaurant Hops and Bournemouth’s Food Festival.

Fresh, locally produced ingredients are sourced from businesses operating sustainable and ethical processes. And food miles are reduced by sourcing ingredients within a 60-mile radius of the venues, where possible.

In signing the Sustainable Fish Cities pledge too, BH Live is committed to source its seafood products only from accredited sustainable producers. And when catering for London-based events, BH Live works with Southbank Fresh Fish, the most sustainably accredited fish provider in the UK.

Packaging, cardboard and food waste is recycled in conjunction with Bournemouth Borough Council. And recycled, compostable and recyclable packaging is used across its Terrace cafés. Customers at conferences and exhibitions are encouraged to recycle plastics and staff encouraged to recycle where possible.

In the community BH Live supports Grounded Enterprises in a project that will educate people how to grow their own food and provide locally grown produce to the community and local business.

“We’ve always believed in buying ingredients from local producers who follow sustainable farming and production methods. With Dorset and Hampshire’s larders being so plentiful, it’s an easy practice to follow,” says BH Live’s Group Executive Chef, Stewart Parker.

Alex Robertson, BH Live’s Head of Hospitality adds, “The Bournemouth and Poole Sustainable Food City partnership is attracting widespread support across the region, and we’re very proud to be part of it.”

Performance is monitored and an energy saving culture promoted across the business. By taking advantage of government schemes and investing in a blend of established and newer technologies, BH Live is already reaping dividends in energy consumption and reducing environmental impact.

“This 5-star accreditation celebrates BH Live’s commitment to sustainably sourced food across all five of our qualifying categories, says Sarah Watson, Sustainable Food City Partnership Manager.

“We hope BH Live’s example can help encourage other local businesses to join the partnership and adopt sustainable food strategies. Collectively our members, or “Sustainable Food Army,” are helping to drive Bournemouth & Poole’s transition towards a low-carbon, green economy in the fight against climate change and we think it’s important to shout about these great achievements.”

For more information on the Sustainable Food City Partnership visit sustainablefoodcity.org