Sustainable Restaurant Association Urges Chefs To Join ‘One Planet Plate’ Campaign

The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) is calling on chefs around the world to join its global campaign to give diners the power to use their appetite wisely.

One Planet Plate is putting sustainability on the menu, giving chefs the chance to show how they’re contributing to a better food future through a single dish, encouraging customers to make smart food choices, and adopt greener eating habits.

The campaign officially launches on March 24, and the SRA is launching it to coincide with WWF’s Earth Hour on 24 March, the largest environmental event in the calendar, and is the fourth year that the SRA has partnered with WWF on Earth Hour. The campaign comes at a time when interest in sustainable eating is growing rapidly, as chefs increasingly experiment with plant-based menus, scientists and nutritionists seek to develop meat alternatives, and the “millennial” generation increasingly adopt healthier lifestyles.

Some of the restaurant industry’s including Raymond Blanc, Skye Gyngell and Chantelle Nicholson, as well as high street restaurants like Jamie’s Italian, Carluccio’s, Zizzi and Wahaca are participating, Raymond Blanc OBE, president of the SRA, said: “At Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons we’ve been serving dishes made with vegetables grown in our very own kitchen garden, alongside free-range meat from the same fantastic British suppliers for more than 30 years. It’s so important to help people understand what sustainable food looks, smells and tastes like. By highlighting dishes that capture this ethos One Planet Plate will enhance diners’ experience and help them put their passion for good food into action.”

Under the SRA campaign, chefs’ One Planet Plates must address at least one of the big challenges facing the food system, such as food waste, sustainable sourcing or climate change. For example, dishes could celebrate local produce, make use of surplus produce, be vegetarian or feature less meat, or have a lower carbon footprint than usual.

The SRA plans to build a “dynamic map” of all participating restaurants and make all the recipes available online after the campaign launch, which is set to coincide with WWF’s Earth Hour.

Andrew Stephen, chief executive of the SRA, said: “Our consumer surveys clearly demonstrate that diners are crying out for some simple signposting to help them. One Planet Plate gives chefs the chance to draw attention to one damned delicious dish that epitomises their ethos, and choosing it is a vote for the food future you want to see.”