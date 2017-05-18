Take a Hike with the Latest CAMRA Book Wild Pub Walks

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is releasing the latest title in its pub walks series aimed at the most adventurous hill walkers who enjoy long days out followed by a refreshing beer in a welcoming pub.

Author Daniel Neilson will take readers on 22 walks in beautiful remote or mountainous landscapes, each with one or more great pubs – often with historical significance – at the journey’s end. Each walk varies in level of challenge, from long walks in lower-lying areas to mountain routes taking in some of the country’s highest summits.

The book covers routes across England (Peak District, North York Moors, Lake District and Yorkshire Dales), Scotland (Highlands and Borders) and Wales (Snowdonia, the Brecon Beacons and Mid Wales). Many of the routes are recommended in collaboration with Alan Hinkes, one of the country’s most successful mountaineers and the only Briton to have climbed each of the world’s 8,000 metre peaks.

Author Daniel Neilson says: “There are a huge variety of walks in this book, from remote Highland Munros to sea-swept walks along the Yorkshire Coast. We’ve included the highest mountains in England, Wales, and – the highest of them all – Ben Nevis in Scotland.

“Where possible, we’ve chosen walks that end right in a village or a pub. A particular favourite of ours is a pub with a ‘muddy boots welcome’ sign and fantastic beer garden or a log fire. Somewhere you can easily drop in for a pint post-walk and be made to feel welcome.”

Lavishly illustrated throughout, Wild Pub Walks includes detailed insights into fascinating local places, practical recommendations, safety information and easy-to-use ordnance survey mapping with detailed route markings. The book is designed for outdoor enthusiasts with experience in hillwalking. All are challenging from a physical perspective and vary between eight and 13 miles.

CAMRA’s Wild Pub Walks is available to order from Monday 22nd May for £11.99 and pre-orders over the weekend will be accepted.

https://shop.camra.org.uk/books/wild-pub-walks.html