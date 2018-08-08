Take A Sip Into The World Of Quality Loose Leaf Tea with Char – World Class Teas

Based in Winchester, Charteas works closely with growers, and imports directly as well as blending and perfuming in house. Their Earl Grey is exceptional. It is being used by some brewers and distillers to add a special touch to their beers and gins.

They have many top hotels and restaurants on their client list. Prices are kept sensible by operating from Winchester instead of London. The ethos at Charteas is quality and service.

Some teas have won International Awards, others produced especially for Char and available nowhere else. Teas such as English Breakfast are produced in house to an extraordinarily high standard for those who demand the best.

They supply loose tea, pyramid teabags and enveloped pyramid tea bags. The enveloped tea bags are of particular interest as the print designs were chosen with a new approach. This was to enhance the hotel image not advertise Char.

All orders are despatched within 24 hours.

Visit www.charteas.com