Tap into Expert Knowledge at the Glamping Show

The Glamping Show, the only event of its kind that caters purely for the glamping sector, has grown and evolved since its inception in 2015. It’s not just a great source for glamping products and services but it is also the leading forum for essential industry intelligence.

Whether you are in the throes of planning to diversify your business with a new glamping site, an established glamping site operator or an event organiser planning temporary event accommodation you can access expert advice, free of charge, at the Glamping Show, to ensure success in your project.

You will have the opportunity to meet and listen to industry experts for tips and advice on how to enhance your business going forward, clue yourself up on the latest legislation including data protection and seasonal employment law as well as finding out about the

latest technology and services that are currently on the market to help you enhance, and continue to run, a slick operation.

“It is an excellent show. I am in the process of setting up a glamping site and have especially found the seminars useful and very informative. For anyone planning a glamping site the Show is well worth a visit.”

Mrs Cheney, Northamptonshire, 2016

