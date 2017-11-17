Taste Portugal Calls for Ambassadors of Portuguese Gastronomy in UK

Taste Portugal – an initiative from AHRESP (the Portuguese hospitality & catering association) – has issued a call to arms to chefs and restaurateurs championing Portuguese cuisine in the UK.

As part of its mission to put Portuguese gastronomy on a global stage, Taste Portugal is launching its Rede de Restaurantes Portugueses no Mundo (RRPM) campaign. The RRPM will create and support an international network of Portuguese restaurants that will act as ambassadors for Portuguese gastronomy in the UK, as well as Spain, France, Germany and Brazil.

Teresa Vivas, spokesperson for AHRESP, said: “Putting Portugal’s gastronomy under the spotlight is key to driving exports and attracting tourism. So we want to support those chefs and restaurateurs in the UK championing Portuguese gastronomy by using its ingredients, flavours, culinary influences and traditions.”

The Taste Portugal campaign is launching in the UK this November with an exclusive press event on 15 November 2017 at Taberna Do Mercado – where Teresa will explain all about the network of Portuguese restaurants and how Taste Portugal will support them. Guests will also be able to sample a selection of Portuguese dishes made with artisan ingredients.

The team will also be exhibiting at Taste of London 2017 at Tobacco Dock, East London, 16-19 November – where visitors can find out all about what makes Portuguese ingredients so special – like Alheira, the legendary Portuguese sausage that is attributed with saving Jewish lives during the Inquisition.

To register interest in the Portuguese restaurant network, discover authentic Portuguese recipes, or to find out more about the Taste Portugal campaign, visit www.tasteportugal.com