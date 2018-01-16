TEAPY® T 4 1, the future of tea service

TEAPY® T 4 1 is the revolutionary individual tea service for coffee shops, cafes, self-service restaurants, canteens, etc.

The award-winning TEAPY® invention, a combined mug lid and tea bag tidy, with a mug, teaspoon and milk jug, are all held in one hand. A special recess can hold a teaspoon and tea bag string, while preventing the tag slipping into the hot water.

A mug with TEAPY® as a lid has the brewing conditions of a teapot, keeping the brewing tea hot for the required 3-5 minutes for the healthy antioxidants and full flavour to develop, unlike an open mug with rapidly cooling water. Whereas the strength of tea in a teapot changes from too weak to too strong, TEAPY® makes tea to your preferred strength. Lift the lid, releasing an “aroma burst” not experienced with a teapot or open mug.

Flip the lid and the special recess fits snugly around the mug for transfer of the used tea bag with no mess. It is easy to carry without spills and takes a fraction of the space of a conventional tea service.