Temple Bar Named Best Dog Friendly Restaurant In Pembrokeshire

Temple Bar was named the Best Dog Friendly Restaurant in Pembrokeshire at the inaugural Pembrokeshire Dog Friendly Tourism Awards organised by Pembrokeshire Tourism and Burns Pet Nutrition, a family company in Wales that makes specialist foods designed for the health and wellbeing of pets.

This status was celebrated at the inaugural awards ceremony to recognise businesses, villages and locations going the extra mile in this regard.

Held on 23 May 2017 at Slebech Park Estate, the awards, which are the first of their kind to be held anywhere in the UK, are designed to celebrate responsible pet ownership, as well as recognise the efforts of local businesses throughout the county that help to make Pembrokeshire a dog friendly holiday destination.

The awards were judged by the Burns by Your Side reading-dogs teams, part of a scheme designed to help children improve their reading skills.

Temple Bar, located in the heart of the Pembrokeshire National Park secured the award for Best Dog Friendly Restaurant. The judges assessed a wide range of criteria to decide the winner, but the ability to distinguish between the human facilities and dog orientated facilities was a main focus.

Dennis O’Connor, Tourism Liaison Manager of Pembrokeshire Tourism, said:

“Pembrokeshire is a very special place for visitors and we are delighted to have been able to recognise the work of dog friendly businesses throughout the county as well as our fantastic towns and beaches.

“Increasingly, visitors are looking for dog friendly destinations to avoid the distress of leaving their pets in kennels, so the wonderful coast and countryside that Pembrokeshire offers is particularly appealing.”