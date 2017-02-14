Temporary Catering Facilities During Refurbishment

Mobile Kitchens Ltd specialises in the hire or sale of temporary catering facilities and foodservice equipment.

We regularly provide our services to clients when they are undergoing a kitchen refurbishment or carrying out other building works that necessitate the closure of existing catering facilities.

We offer a free design service, and project management from concept through to delivery and installation on site, plus full technical support throughout the hire period.

The elements that make up our temporary kitchen and restaurant facilities can be provided as individual units in their own right – Production Kitchens, Preparation Kitchens, Ware-washing Units, Dry Store Units, Cold Rooms, Restaurant Units, etc – or they can be linked together on site to form a complete complex.

Alternatively, we can offer modular, open-plan facilities, usually for larger, longer term hires. We have many tried and tested design layouts and would be pleased to put forward our recommendations for your project.

For further information or to arrange a site visit, please email: sales@mobilekitchensltd.co.uk, call us on 0845 812 0800, or visit our website: www.mk-hire.co.uk