Tesco Hospitality Director Latest Ceda Conference Speaker

Adam Martin, managing director of Tesco Hospitality, is the latest speaker to be announced for the 2017 CEDA Conference Business Day on 31 March.

Adam is responsible for the efficient operation of some 500 in-store cafés for Tesco, and as Adam Mason CEDA director general explains, will be an interesting speaker at the conference, “Adam will bring an overview of his own experience in hospitality and catering to our conference, and no doubt our conference host Peter Martin will bring out some interesting points on how hospitality sits within one of the UK’s largest supermarket businesses, and what the plans are for it going forward.”

During his career Adam has been category & pricing director at Brakes Group, marketing & strategy director at Mitchells & Butlers and vice president of Gemini Consulting.

To register and for more information on the CEDA Conference and Business Day go to www.cedaconference.co.uk or call the CEDA office on: 01386 793911.