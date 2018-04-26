Tewkesbury Park Clinches Bronze Medal In Visit England’s Awards For Excellence 2018

Tewkesbury Park has been awarded a bronze medal in the Business Tourism Award category of Visit England’s Awards for Excellence 2018. The awards ceremony took place on Monday 23rd April at the Bath Assembly Rooms. Working collaboratively with industry, VisitEngland’s Awards for Excellence celebrate the best in English tourism.

Collecting the award, Claire White, director of Tewkesbury Park said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive a bronze award. I’m so proud of what my family and the team have accomplished! When we look back at what we’ve achieved in a relatively short time, it’s extremely rewarding, and to be recognised by VisitEngland for all the hard work makes the award extra special.”

Claire’s family, the McIntosh family, acquired Tewkesbury Park in 2014 and over the next three years undertook a complete renovation and restoration project – transforming a tired mid-market hotel into a vibrant, luxurious and welcoming hotel, golf and leisure resort. With an 18 hole golf course widely regarded as the best in the area, a leading edge health club with spa rooms and a new meetings and events space – the Cotswolds Suite, exclusive-use Berkeley Bar and Terrace – Tewkesbury Park is a fantastic setting for both the leisure and corporate guest. It also benefits from an enviable location with panoramic views of the Cotswolds and Malvern Hills, but just 5 minutes’ drive from the M5.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “These awards are a celebration of our thriving tourism industry. They highlight the people and the organisations that deliver amazing experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination.

“The finalists have shown themselves to be of the highest calibre, using their talent and innovation to deliver excellence. The hundreds of applications this year reflect the quality products across our tourism landscape and I warmly congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck.”