Tewkesbury Park Clinches The Hotel & Leisure Family Business Of The Year Award

The awards continue for Tewkesbury Park, as Linda and her son, Chris McIntosh recently picked up the accolade for Best Hotel & Leisure Family Business of the Year award at the Family Business United Awards, that took place at The May Fair Hotel, London.

Collecting the award, Linda, who together with her family own Tewkesbury Park said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win! I’m so proud of what my family have achieved, Chris along with his sister Claire, have been at the forefront of the operation and with the team have worked tremendously hard. To think that the hotel was a very tired mid-market hotel just four years ago, employing 70 and now employing 94, many from the local community, is incredible!”