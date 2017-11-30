Are You Prepared For The £593 Million Christmas Party “Splash”

Hospitality Gears Up as SME Bosses Prepare to Splash the Cash For Staff Christmas Lunches

SME business bosses will be spending £593 million on staff Christmas lunch in the next month. Whilst the average spend will be £41.13 a head, whether employees are in for a festive feast or an early Ebenezer Christmas Carol depends on where they are based and the sector they work in.

After a year when small businesses have defied the Brexit-infused market uncertainty – with around 40% of decision makers consistently predicting growing through the year – the new research from Hitachi Capital Business Finance asked SME bosses what they planned to spend per head on this year’s staff Christmas lunch.

SME chiefs in the media and financial services sectors are budgeting to spend the most. Budgeting more than £50 a head for the work Christmas lunch, this is twice as much as the sectors with the lowest planned spend – agriculture (£27.97) and education (£21.31), where festive celebrations will be more frugal. In fitting style, the hospitality sector set the benchmark, with a measured budgeted spend per head that was closest to the national average (£40).

Around the UK there were significant variations, suggesting where you lived would also have a bearing on the amount of turkey and roast potatoes you could expect from your work Christmas bash. Staff that work in London and the north west can look forward to the most lavish work Christmas lunches (£52 a head and £44 respectively), whereas bosses in the East Midlands and Wales have budgeted the least (£28 and £27).

Sit down or buffet ?

Whilst seven in ten small businesses (70%) will be celebrating Christmas with a staff gathering – not everyone is planning a traditional lunch. In fact, 44% are opting to cast aside the turkey, party hats and opting for fun days and the buffet.

Planned spend per head for work Christmas lunch by sector

Small business by sector Average spend per head for work Christmas lunch Financial services £54.70 Media/ marketing/ advertising/ PR & sales £50.21 Real estate £49.38 Legal £49.34 IT & telecoms £42.53 Hospitality and leisure £40.17 Construction £36.29 Medical & health services £35.58 Retail £33.48 Manufacturing £33.35 Transportation & distribution £31.65 Agriculture £27.97 Education £21.31

