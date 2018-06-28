The Allergy & Free From Show Takes Place Next Week!

The world’s largest celebration of ‘free from’ food, drink and lifestyle products. A day out you will not find anywhere else, delivering brand new exciting choices for delicious food and drink, ground-breaking home products and health solutions to help improve the ‘free from’ life you need to lead.

The Allergy & Free From Show gives consumers and business owners alike the chance to:

Taste incredible food and drink

Try gorgeous skin and hair care

Enjoy inspirational cooking classes

Talk to Consultant experts

Family friendly, with kids’ activities

Fun. Shopping. Tasting. Learning. Sharing. Solutions. Advice. More Fun!

We love our show Partners and value what they bring to each of our events. And this year will be no exception, as you will find free information, services and friendly faces; all there, waiting to help you!

Talk about your needs face to face with Allergy UK, Coeliac UK, The Anaphylaxis Campaign, FoodsMatter, National Ezcema Society and more.

Running alongside the show, Friday will see ‘FreeFrom’s State of Flux’ – this year’s FREE-TO-ATTEND business conference on the freefrom food market.

A standard ticket gives you access into this unmissable free from experience, including all free-to-attend features, so you can try, buy, explore and learn.

For further information, and how to get your ticket, please visit www.allergyshow.co.uk