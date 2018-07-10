LATEST NEWS
The Answer To All Of Your Heating Problems!

Posted by: News in Products & Services July 10, 2018

At Sol*Aire we pride ourselves on friendly customer service. We are a family-run business based in North Yorkshire, manufacturing and distributing quality heating products to the UK and worldwide. As heating specialists, we sell Heated Towel Rails (for electric, central heating & dual fuel), Designer Radiators, and an extensive range of Adax & Olsberg Wall-Mounted Panel Heaters (a.k.a. convector radiators).

• Various easy to install electric convector panel heaters from UK stock.
• WiFi controlled models available.
• 5 years manufacturer’s guarantee.
• Huge selection of electric and plumbed towel rails available from stock.
• All fully ERP 2018 Compliant
• Next day delivery where possible.

Our aim is to provide you with straightforward and helpful advice; whilst supplying quality, innovative and stylish products at affordable prices.
We have 1,000’s of items ready to ship, most of which are manufactured in Northern Europe. We are extremely selective of our global supplier network; ensuring that they are market leading in quality and ethical standards.

Our aim is to provide you with a fast and pain-free service. Call us on 01325 717899. Remember, there are no stupid questions!

