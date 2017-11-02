The B1G TL…

Introducing local entertainer, Tony Letts, previously the lead singer of Majesty, the band, having entertained the local area for over 40 years and still hold the local record for being the longest-established band in Bournemouth.

As now solo singer, Tony works in many local clubs, Hotels and Care Homes and is recognised for his variation of different songs, ensuring that he entertains all ages. He will provide entertainment with fun and laughter at every gig ‘thrown-in!’

This gentleman has a dynamic personality along with a formidable powerful voice that will have you dancing and singing along… guaranteed! His speciality is Tom Jones and Roy Orbison as strong ballads, with a repertoire of songs to suit all types of events and special functions with additional songs from the likes of Matt Munro, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Stevie Wonder, Robbie Williams, Simply Red, and, The Beatles, Chuck Berry and American Boogie Woogie, and many more!

To hear Tony sing from the comfort of your own premises, please visit Facebook: Tony Letts – Singer, or contact Tony on; 01202 300033/55 or mobile: 07966 411291. (E mail: tony@internalaffairs.co.uk).

So if you want classic rock ‘n’ roll or traditional Ballroom dancing… Tony covers it all.