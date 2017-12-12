The Belmont Hotel In Leicester Wins Major Tourism Award

Announced as winner of ‘Most Enjoyable Stay – Hotel’ at Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2017

The Belmont Hotel, the family-owned independent hotel in Leicester, has won a major tourism award. The Hotel was awarded ‘Most Enjoyable Stay – Hotel’ in the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2017 and was also Highly Commended in the ‘Best Front of House Team’ category.

These awards follow the recent announcement that for the first time in its 84-year history, the Hotel has achieved 4 star status from the AA. Earlier this year, it was also awarded two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence.

Eloic Montagnier, General Manager at The Belmont Hotel said: “The Leicestershire Tourism Award comes on the back of an excellent year for the hotel following the AA announcements and we’re all delighted with this recognition.

“The 4 star status and second rosette accolades are badges of honour as they reward the high standards that we seek to achieve at the hotel. They have been a source of real pride for everyone involved and we’re committed to building on this strong platform to make the hotel the accommodation provider of choice for visitors to Leicester.”