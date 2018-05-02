The Berkeley Hotel Embraces Girbau AguaSmart Wet Cleaning

The Berkeley, the premier five star London hotel renowned for its opulent luxury, distinctive style and faultless service, has specified the latest Agua Smart Wet Cleaning Ready washers and dryers from Girbau for its new on-premise laundry.

The Berkeley approached Girbau UK for advice on upgrading its laundry equipment. Choosing the latest Agua Smart Wet Cleaning Ready washers and dryers means it can use the same machines for laundry and wet cleaning. Wet cleaning offers better quality cleaning of water-soluble stains and odours and is an ideal environmentally-sensitive option for all articles that are normally dry cleaned.

Girbau installed two HS-6013 14kg-capacity and two 27kg-capacity HS-6024 INTELI washers capable of processing standard hotel laundry and wet cleaning the delicate guest laundry that requires special care and attention. The hotel also has a HS-6008 washer for smaller loads.

INTELI washers come with a range of 20 pre-installed programs to meet a wide range of laundry needs, and offer to ability to add a further 79 dedicated programs for wet cleaning and other applications. An important feature of the machines is the Care Touch drum which is unique to Girbau. This protects and preserves delicate wet cleaning fabrics and ensures a longer lifetime for everyday linens.

For drying Girbau installed a GUT30 space-saving twin stacking dryer and a 19kg capacity ED340 dryer exclusively to handle the delicate drying of wet clean items. One of the most energy efficient dryers on the market, ED Series dryers combine maximum efficiency, reduced cycle times and lower energy consumption. Cabinet insulation and a double-glazed door further optimise energy efficiency and prevent heat escaping to the laundry.

Girbau also installed two pieces of wet cleaning finishing equipment: a Sidi M502 Garment Former and a MPT825 Trouser Topper. Together these enable laundry staff to accomplish the exquisite finish its guests expect when their delicate items are processed.

