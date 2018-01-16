The BHA Welcomes The Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan

“The British Hospitality Association welcomes the Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan. Our members are constantly finding innovative ways to reduce waste as well as pressure on the environment, and are wholeheartedly committed to a sustainable future. This is underlined by the BHA’s support of WRAP’s Courtauld Commitment 2025, which aims to cut the resource needed to provide food and drink by a fifth over the course of decade.

The BHA works closely with WRAP to promote the good work of BHA members and support them in their continued efforts. The hospitality industry has already made great strides in reducing food waste and associated packaging, and through the Hospitality & Foodservice Agreement, which operated between 2012 and 2015, we have saved a cumulative £67 million so far.

“However, policymakers must consider the wider implications of any sudden, sweeping changes, especially in terms of health & safety. Reusing plastic bags when it comes to ready-to-eat food, for example, is highly inadvisable due to potential contamination from previous items stored in the bag; retailers offering takeaway food should be exempted from this new levy, and should be encouraged to use bags made from paper or recycled materials.

“Similarly, whilst offering customers free water refills is a welcome idea, and something that many hospitality businesses already offer, guidelines must be put in place to prevent contamination of water supply and outlets, given that many different bottles coming into contact with taps.”