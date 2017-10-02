The Digital Menu That Brings Your Restaurant to Life

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: News in Products & Services October 2, 2017

Introducing NGI – Our NGI acronym stands for Next Generation Interactive, a testament to our design thinking mentality and our focus on fully integrated, end-to-end user experience. We are here to combine creativity with technology and make a real difference to simple everyday activities that most people do.

The name of our creation is NextMenu and we are here to fundamentally change the 21st Century Restaurant Experience. We are putting an end to mixed up or forgotten orders, awkward wave-at-the-waiter games and bad service complaints. We have created a Fully Integrated Order Management System designed to eliminate delays in responding to customer needs and boost venue service efficiency.

The Next Generation Restaurant Management System

Enhance your customer service and streamline delivery with a new breed of digital menu and restaurant management solution
All in One Digital Menu, POS and Restaurant Communication Solution delivered as a service

Visit www.NextMenu.com

