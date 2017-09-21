The European Pizza and Pasta Show – 15-16 November 2017, Olympia London

The European Pizza and Pasta Show will bring together the best of pizza and pasta brands, food and beverage producers, as well as world renowned chefs and master pizzaioli from UK, Europe and beyond. For two days in November every year, the prestigious Olympia London turns into a colourful and exquisite celebration of the best cooking and baking traditions of Europe.

Organised in association with PAPA – Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association and with over 120 companies participating, from countries as far as PR China, Canada, Chile and USA – the event is truly international and will offer the best produce to UK leading restaurateurs, retailers, wholesalers and hospitality buyers.

Sponsored by the UK leading frozen pizza manufacturer – Kiren’s Pizza Mia range, equipment distributor – Jestic, ingredients supplier – Ornua’s Palatina range, leading kitchen accessories manufacturer from Italy – GI Metal and the wine powerhouse – E.&J. Gallo, The European Pizza and Pasta Show will host three major culinary competitions: The European Pizza Championship lead by Enrico Fama, founder of the Academia Ristorazioni SRL Italy, and The UK Finals for Pizza and Pasta Chefs of 2017 with lead judge and celebrity chef Theo Randall.

For the first time SIBA – Society of Independent Brewers of UK will showcase leading beer brands at the Craft Beer Experience Live area, while on the Craft Beer Experience theatre leading beer sommeliers will share their expertise with exclusively selected business audience. Also for the first time, the show will highlight the new trend of disruptive and innovative development in food manufacturing by introducing a company that has and is defining the limits of “normal”. Founded by Vaiva Kalnikaite, NŪFOOD – based in Cambridge UK, will showcase future food delicacies produced by a 3D printer kitchen robot.

On 15-16 of November 2017, over 4,000 selected trade buyers will be treated with unforgettable culinary creations from the world best chefs and pizzaioli.

Networking opportunities are available through supporting events FBIP – Food and Beverage Law and IP Summit and The EPPS Networking Cocktail at Hilton Olympia. On the night of the 16th, the show will culminate with the industry Annual PAPA Awards Dinner at Lancaster Hotel, London.

Welcome to The European Pizza and Pasta Show 2017! Don’t miss it, join us and celebrate with us!

Visit www.pizzapastashow.com for further details.